After more than a month of no COVID cases at Trinity Medical and fewer people going to the emergency room for testing, Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith said the hospital currently has two COVID cases and “our ER is flooded.”
Smith said people need to be very diligent at this time.
“People need to be wearing masks, get tested and get their vaccinations,” Smith said. “This is very scary.”
Smith said those wishing to receive the Pfizer booster or a COVID vaccination can call the Trinity Medical Clinic at 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment.
Visitation hours for Trinity is from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no more than two visitors for each patient.
“We’re asking people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands,” Smith said.
The Louisiana Department of Health announced that as of December 26, 449 people in Louisiana are hospitalized with COVID-19 – a figure that has doubled in the last week. The last time the LDH reported this many COVID-19 hospitalizations was mid-October, as we came down from our fourth and then-worst COVID-19 surge. Eighty percent of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.
A total of 9,545 new COVID-19 cases out of 59,139 new tests have been reported to the state since December 23. The testing data do not include results from at-home tests. The Louisiana Department of Health will resume updating the COVID-19 dashboard on Monday, December 27.
According to the LDH, there have been 2,936 new cases of COVID in Cenla.
Rapids has the most with 41. Concordia Parish has reported three. There have been 3,316 total cases in the parish as of December 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.