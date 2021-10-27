Trinity Medical is continuing to administer Pfizer booster shots, while waiting for Moderna booster vaccines to distribute.
Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith said those wishing to receive the Pfizer booster or a COVID vaccination can call the Trinity Medical Clinic at 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment.
For the second straight week, Smith said there are no COVID patients at the hospital and the number of patients visiting the ER for COVID testing continue to decrease.
“I’m hoping it’s due to more people getting vaccinated and people protecting themselves,” Smith said. “This trend seems to be nationwide, which is a wonderful thing.”
Smith said the hospital is back to limited visitation from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no more than two visitors for each patient.
“We will re-visit that next month and hopefully be able to extend those hours,” Smith said.
Smith said Trinity Medical has received Pfizer booster shots, but administrators are still discussing when they can be given.
All U.S. adults who received a two-dose vaccine would be eligible for an additional shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months from when they got their second one.
Meanwhile, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced this week that he will lift Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate in all settings except for K-12 schools.
He cited sustained improvement across the state in terms of new cases, test positivity and hospitalizations.
Edwards said masks will still be mandated by federal regulation, including on mass transit and in health care facilities. They will not be mandated in most places, including government buildings, college and university campuses and businesses. School districts may opt out of the mask mandate if they choose to, but only if they continue to adhere to CDC quarantine guidance.
