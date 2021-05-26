Trinity Medical posted revenue of $611,523 for the month of April, Chief Financial Officer Spencer Holder told board members Tuesday.
“We’ve had an increase in inpatient and outpatient volume,” Holder said.
Trinity Medical had total revenue of $4,022.030 and total expenses of $3,410,507.
“We discharged seven patients one day and admitted eight soon after,” said Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith.
“Everything is going extremely well,” said Trinity Medical Chairman Jim Graves.
Holder said Trinity Medical had 831 ER visits in April.
Smith said beginning June 7, visiting hours will be extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. under CDC guidelines.
Medical staff appointments were approved for Dr. Manish Dhuwan in oncology and hematology and for Jholeh Jones as a nurse practitioner.
“We’re looking at a full staff at this stage,” Smith said.
Trinity COO Neely Greene received approval for dietary policy and procedure and pharmacy policy and procedure.
