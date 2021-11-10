Trinity Medical posted net income of $3,629,871 for the month of September Trinity Chief Financial Officer Spencer Holder told board members Tuesday at the monthly meetings.
“This hospital is doing what it’s supposed to be doing,” said board chairman Jim Graves.
Trinity Medical had total revenue of $7,007,279 and net expenses of $3,377,408.
Holder said provider relief funds were a big asset for the month.
He said Trinity Medical had 565 emergency room visits in September.
Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith said for the fourth straight week the hospital has no COVID patients and that ER visits for COVID testing is down.
“Our hospital is full as of this morning,” Smith said. “As soon as we discharge a patient, we are admitting another. I had a patient tell me this is the best treatment she has received at a hospital in years.”
Smith said visiting hours have been extended from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., with the same COVID guidelines as far as only two visitors at a time, and no one under 18.
Smith said administration officials are discussing administering COVID-19 vaccines to children from 5-to-12 years old.
Smith said those wishing to receive the Pfizer booster or a COVID vaccination can call the Trinity Medical Clinic at 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no more than two visitors for each patient.
All U.S. adults who received a two-dose vaccine would be eligible for an additional shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine six months from when they got their second one.
