Trinity Medical is providing the Monoclonal Antibody COVID-19 infusion every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“This has been proven to help prevent hospital stays and helps with the severity of COVID,” said Trinity Medical CEO Lakeisha Smith.
The infusion is given from noon to 4 p.m. at the outpatient clinic at Trinity Medical.
Smith said there are currently four COVID-19 patients at Trinity Medical, and that the emergency room continues to be inundated with people being tested for the virus.
Smith said she has never experienced or seen anything like what the hospital is dealing with now.
“We’re having the same problems as everyone else with staff shortages,” Smith said. “It is stressful. Everyone needs to mask up, and get vaccinated if you have not already.”
COVID-19 vaccination shots are being given at the Trinity Medical Clinic by appointment. Call 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment.
Trinity Medical is not allowing visitors at this time.
“We just pray this thing gets better and we can get through this wave,” Smith said. “Everyone do their best to stay safe.”
According to the Louisiana Department of Health, Concordia Parish is at the highest risk of COVID-19, along with the entire rest of the state.
There have been 2,610 total cases in Concordia Parish and 62 deaths. The last death was reported on June 17.
There were 347 total cases from August 4-17.
