As a lover of fishing, camping and the New Orleans Saints, Dr. Darryl Aguilar feels right at home as a general surgeon at Trinity Medical.
Aguilar, 53, will be at Trinity Medical two times a month to perform outpatient surgeries, as well as to see patients at the Trinity Medical clinic.
That number is (318) 757-6559.
“We’ve been searching for more physicians to add to our rotation to keep our patients from having to travel out of town,” said Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith. “We were very impressed with Dr. Aguilar.”
“I have been familiar with Ferriday for a long time,” said Aguilar, who is good friends with Dr. James Wes Richey of Alexandria, a urologists for Trinity Medical.
“Wes and I went to medical school together, so we spent a lot of time fishing and studying,” Aguilar said. “He told me about an opportunity coming up in Ferriday. I have kind of wanted to slow down some, but still do surgeries and help people. So this was the perfect opportunity.”
Aguilar, who lives in Woodward, has been a part of Mid Louisiana Surgical Specialists since the onset of the medical practice’s opening date in 2003. He is a graduate of Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed his surgical training at the University of Tennessee in Memphis.
As a surgical specialist, Aguilar diagnoses and treats a spectrum of diseases and conditions that may require surgical treatment. Some of those surgeries also include breast disease, masses, and treatment of breast cancer, as well as, hernia repairs.
In addition to general surgery procedures, Aguilar specializes in minimally invasive breast biopsies. This procedure helps patients have a less invasive biopsy. He also specializes in hernia repairs.
Aguilar, who is board certified by the American Board of Surgery, and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons, said he expects to do two-to-four outpatient surgeries and see 12-to-15 people in his office each day he is in Ferriday.
“This is a beautiful facility, state of the art,” Aguilar said. “Its operating room is bigger than some of the bigger city hospitals. It’s a step above.”
