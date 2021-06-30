Trinity Medical has been open for four months, and hospital officials are very pleased with the progress made at the new hospital.
“Everything has been going really, really good,” said Trinity Medical Administrator Nekeisha Smith. “We’ve been dealing with a few things, but we are seeing a lot of progress. There’s been a few bumps in the road, but everything is going great.”
For the month of May, Trinity Medical posted a net revenue of $58,620.
Net revenue was $2,500,418, while net expenses were $1,991,798.
Trinity Medical Chief Financial Officer Spencer Holder said census numbers and emergency room visits are increasing.
“Our patient build-up is continuing and we’re getting so many positive comments,” said Trinity Medical board chairman Jim Graves.
Policies and procedures were approved for surgery, anesthesia, respiratory, rehab, infection control and employee health.
Smith said recent medical additions are on hand and that Heather Smith joined the Ferriday Clinic on June 21
“We are very excited about the staff we have in place now, and look forward to continuing to serve our communities,” she said.
