Trinity Medical posted a profit of $283,360 for the month of August, even after depreciation and interest totaling $311,272.
The hospital will receive part of the depreciation money back.
“We appreciate everything everyone is doing,” said Trinity Medical Board Chairman Jim Graves.
For the month of August, Trinity had net revenue of $2,305,429. Total expenses were $1,710,797.
Trinity had 1,189 visits to the emergency room in July, with 66 admits and 92 transfers.
The hospital updated its mask policy last month, stating that visitors are recommended to wear masks, but that is no longer mandatory.
“Everyone seems happy with the new policy, although we still have people wanting to wear the masks,” said Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith.
Smith said the new dry needling program at the hospital has been well received.
Dry needling is a modern treatment designed to ease muscular pain. Its popularity is growing.
During dry needling, a practitioner inserts several filiform needles into your skin. Filiform needles are fine, short, stainless steel needles that don’t inject fluid into the body. That’s why the term “dry” is used.
Practitioners place the needles in “trigger points” in your muscle or tissue. Dry needling is also sometimes called intramuscular stimulation. The points are areas of knotted or hard muscle.
“We had four performed this month,” Smith said.
The board also approved policies and procedures presented by COO Neely Greene for human resources and maintenance.
