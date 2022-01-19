Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith said the Ferriday hospital is maxed out with five COVID-19 patients being currently treated.
“We are seeing a number of COVID patients,” Smith said. “We are continuing to offer vaccines at the hospital. Those wishing to receive the Pfizer booster or a COVID-19 vaccination can call the Trinity Medical Clinic at 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment.”
Smith said Trinity Medical is also going to be giving away free COVID-19 tests next week.
“We wanted to do that by the end of this week, but with the cold temperatures coming in we decided on next week,” she said. “We will let everyone know by our web site and social media when that will be.”
Smith said the Trinity Medical emergency room is continuing to be flooded by patients.
We’re asking people to wear masks, practice social distancing and wash their hands,” Smith said.
Smith said the Trinity Medical cafeteria is not open to the public at this time.
Smith said Trinity Medical clinic, as well as clinics in Ferriday and Vidalia are testing for COVID-19.
Visitation hours for Trinity is from 10 a.m. to noon and from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with no more than two visitors for each patient.
Smith said all Trinity Medical employees will be required to have their first dose of a vaccine by February 14 and be fully vaccinated by March 15.
The Supreme Court recently ruled in a second unsigned opinion, permitting a vaccine mandate on people employed at health care facilities that receive federal funding through Medicare and Medicaid.
“There are exceptions employees can filed for medical or religious exemptions,” Smith said. “Those will be reviewed by our ethics committee.”
