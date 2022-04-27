Trinity Medical is back to normal visiting hours after restrictions limited access to the hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve only had one COVID patient in the last four weeks,” said Trinity Medical CEO Keisha Smith. “Everything is fully open.”
Visiting hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. with two visitors for each patient.
“We still have to follow CDC guidelines,” Smith said. “You must pass a screening process and wear masks. Our cafeteria is open for breakfast and lunch for dine-in and carry out.”
Smith said despite the decrease in people coming into the emergency room to be tested for COVID-19, the ER has been extremely busy.
“The activity level has been extremely high in the ER,” she said. “We also have 18 or 19 patients in the hospital with illnesses, not COVID-related.”
Smith said a second booster shot can be made available at the hospital.
A March 29 Centers for Disease Control (CDC) press release quoted its Director, Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, as saying: “Boosters are safe, and people over the age of 50 can now get an additional booster four months after their prior dose to increase their protection further.”
“If anyone is interested they can call the hospital,” Smith said. “It takes several people to administer the booster, so we need to know whether to order them. We can get both Pzier and Moderna.”
Smith said the hospital staff is also looking to fill several vacancies in nursing services, including labs.
“We can’t compete with private businesses, but we have raised our pay scales to attract and keep people,” she said.
There was no financial report for March because the hospital changed billing services and is waiting on the latest report.
