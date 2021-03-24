Trinity Medical Center held its first board meeting at the new hospital Tuesday and welcomed a new board member and reviewed its latest audit.
New board member Ryan Crum replaces Randy Hoggatt, who moved to Mississippi.
“Randy did a really good job for us, and we’re excited to have Ryan on board,” said Trinity Medical Center Board Chairman Jim Graves.
Concerning the audit, Jared Heim of Eide Bailey presented the financial report to board members via Zoom.
Heim said the statement of revenues, expenses, and changes in net position for the year ended September 30, 2020 indicated total operating revenue of $17,562,953 and total operating expenses of $17,898,135, resulting in a loss from operations of $335,182.
A net non-operating gain of $213,364 and capital grants and contributions of $2,864,347 brought the increase in net position to $2,742,259
“I am actually really impressed considering what you had to go through last year,” Heim said. “2020 will forever be a year different from any other in the way things had to be done operationally. I think you did a really good job weathering the storm and keeping employees during this tumultuous time. And you took advantage of what was available. In 2021 things will look extremely different, and you have things turning in the right direction.”
The only findings were the same as past years, dealing with segregation of duties, which is a common finding for rural hospitals and many small public bodies.
For the month of January, Trinity Medical Chief Finance Officer Spencer Holder said the hospital had revenue of $1,559,885 and expenses of $1,636,368 for a loss of $76,513.
“We had to pay utilities at Riverland and Trinity,” Holder said. “There was also the IT cost of getting Trinity on line.”
Trinity Medical Chief Executive Officer Nekeisha Smith said Sunrise Behavioral Center will take over utility payments on April 1. Sunrise bought the facility that former housed Riverland.
Smith also announced recent hires for the position she held before being named Trinity Medical CEO last month.
Neely Greene has been promoted to Chief Operations Officer
Smith said her former position as Director of Nursing will be filled soon.
Yvette Demby is now over Health Information Management.
“Yvette spent 18 years at Promise and was at Natchez Merit for a number of years,” Smith said.
Smith also announced that on April 5, one visitor will be allowed for two hours in the morning and two hours in the afternoon following CDC guidelines of wearing a mask, being screened and keeping social distance.
Also, guests are being allowed to purchase meals to go from the dietary department from noon to 1:30 p.m., also under CDC guidelines.
Smith said a job fair will be held April 10 at the hospital multi-purpose from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Policies and procedures were approved for purchasing, case management, risk management, medical/surgical, emergency room, ICU and medical records.
