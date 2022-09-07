Areas of patchy fog early. Locally heavy thunderstorms during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..
Trinity Medical has updated its mask policy, stating that visitors are recommended to wear masks, but that is no longer mandatory.
“The CDC had actually pulled the mandatory mask policy a while back, but we waned to be on the safe side because we did have people with COVID,” said Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith. “It’s usually based on how many COVID cases are in your population. Right now, we do not have anyone with COVID in our hospital.”
Smith said most cases they have seen have been mild.
“If you have it, you must quarantine for five days, and then they recommend you re-test and wear a mask for five more days to be safe.”
Smith said the Trinity Medical emergency room is still seeing more than 1,000 patients a month.
“People are just sick, it’s not all COVID,” she said.
Smith said CDC guidelines are still in place for visitation.
Visitation hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Non-COVID-19 patients may have two visitors who must be at least 18 years old.
All visitors must pass the screening process.
No visitors are allowed for COVID-10 positive patients in the ICU and emergency room.
