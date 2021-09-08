Trinity Medical CEO Nekeisha Smith said COVID-19 numbers are trending down a bit at the parish hospital.
Smith said there are currently four patients at the hospital being treated for COVID.
“The emergency room is still busy and we are still seeing several cases in the ER,” Smith said. “We are still having issues getting them transferred out. It can take 24-plus hours before we can transfer a COVID patient. I’m hoping more people are getting vaccinated, wearing masks and practicing social distancing.”
Smith said the number of employees out with COVID has gone from 10 to zero, but the hospital is having trouble filling positions.
“We still need nurses and staff members,” she said. “A lot of people are taking these travel jobs. But we have a great hospital.”
Smith said Trinity Medical is still performing Monoclonal Antibody COVID-19 Infusions every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We’re looking to increase the number of days we give infusions as the need arises,” she said.
Smith said COVID-19 vaccination shots are being given at the Trinity Medical Clinic by appointment. Call 318-757-6559 to schedule an appointment.
Smith said COVID-19 booster shots will be available around September 20 at Trinity Medical.
All U.S. adults who received a two-dose vaccine would be eligible for an additional shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine eight months from when they got their second one.
Smith said more information on the booster shot will be made available soon.
According to The New York Times, Concordia Parish has had 2,882 test positive and 67 deaths as of Tuesday.
Louisiana has had 702,000 cases and 12,779 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.