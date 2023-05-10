Repairing sewer problems in Ferriday is going to be long process, according to Mayor Rydell Turner.
“We’re heading in the right direction, but Bryant Hammett & Associates and Keith (Capdepon of Hammett and Associates) said this could be a two or three year project,” Turner said. “It’s in bad shape.”
Residents and business owners have been complaining about raw sewerage backing into homes and businesses for months.
Turner met with Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) Office of Environmental Compliance officials over the Poole Road plant, where a fire last November destroyed a supply building. The building was a warehouse used for storage near the oxidation pond. The fire was believed to be caused by an electrical issue but was still being investigated.
“We’re still waiting on payment from the insurance company,” Turner said. “They said we overpaid for the building, but they owe us $400,000 and we’re not taking anything less. The DEQ is aware of this.”
A compliance order asked Ferriday to submit a written report, which Turner presented to DEQ last week.
“We’re still waiting on insurance money for that, and trying to get everything back in shape,” Turner said. “We’re working hard to get back in compliance and stay in compliance.”
Jabar Corporation of Calhoun began work on sewage issues behind Kentucky Fried Chicken this week.
Jabar was the lone bidder the town received to repair a bursted pipe, reconnect sanitation where served, mobilization and to remove and replace asphalt for $72,174.10.
Turner blamed part of the problem on restaurants not cleaning their grease traps also collapsed sewer lines and limited pumping stations presented problems.
Turner said making the project even tougher is the fact that wiring on Serio Blvd., was done improperly in the past.
“Four breakers were all wired wrong,” Turner said. “Someone could have been killed. I was able to find someone to fix it, and we haven’t had any problems since.”
Sewer pipes have been damaged by people lifting manhole covers and destroying pipes by bricks, gunshots and mop handles, according to Turner.
“Anyone seeing any type of activity like this going on needs to contact the Ferriday Police Department,” Turner said.
Additionally, aldermen discussed Haney’s Big House on First Street.
A “Baddies Do Brunch” event last month received criticism because of some of the vulgar action of participants, and the fact people were charged $30 to attend the event which was held in a public-owned facility.
Another Baddies Do Brunch event is scheduled for May 21 at Haney’s.
Alderwoman Gloria Lloyd told board members there was an ordinance in 2015 that was passed stating anyone using Haney’s could not make a profit, and must have security.
“And if there are more than 200 people there it’s an extra $50 fee and a second security officer would be needed,” Lloyd said. “No one can have a function and make money. It’s the law, and it’s mandated by the USDA.”
Lloyd asked if past renters need to pay a fine if they made money, but Town Attorney Phillip Letard said he would have to find out if they had a signed contract.
In other business, Royal Priesthood Kingdom Mission Ministries (Go Ye) members were back asking for the town’s support after their occupational license was denied last year.
The denial followed a passionate presentation by Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick against the ministry, which was looking to use a transitional home for people who have been incarcerated and sex offenders as a rehab.
Go Ye has a building on E.E. Wallace Blvd., and is using a home on Fudickar Street.
Angel Nichols said of Go Ye told board members she was not aware of the sex offenders, and said inmates were sent by the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Nichols also said the organization no longer accepts sex offenders.
Alderwoman Gail Pryor asked how did she know they were not sex offenders.
Nichols said she would check into their background.
Pryor asked what the organization has done.
“We’ve cleaned up, helped elderly people and cut grass on E.E. Wallace,” Nichols said. “We’re just asking for the town’s blessing toward our organization.
Tamiko Bloodsaw, Chief Financial Officer for the CPSO, and a former Ferriday town clerk, spoke up after Nichols sat back down, saying the Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office never sent any inmates to Nichols, and does not send out sex offenders to work anywhere.
CPSO Sheriff David Hedrick stated strongly today that his office has not and will not send sex offenders to work anywhere.
“That is very untrue what she stated,” Hedrick said.
Hedrick said the organization has not been compliant, and his office will continue to make sure they stay in compliance.
“They want to bring sex offenders from New Orleans to our small town, set them up around here, around your children, grandchildren and other relatives,” Hedrick said in a past meeting. “I have a real concern with that. Something is going to happen.The recurrence of sex offenders is great. I think we are putting our young people in jeopardy if we allow this.”
No action was taken.
Meanwhile, aldermen discussed its usability to receive financial books from town CPA Michelle Ferguson over the past several months
Town Clerk Marchelle Donnelly said Ferguson was waiting on information from JCP Management to finish the last book.
According to Letard, he has had trouble talking with Ferguson, and wanted aldermen to vote on requiring Ferguson to talk to the town attorney, aldermen and mayor.
Loyd said Ferguson could be fined everyday if aldermen did not have a financial statement.
Letard said he would have to look at the contract.
“Well, then we can fire her,” Lloyd said.“This is a slap in the face.”
Turner said he would talk to Ferguson today (Wednesday), and aldermen can proceed how they see fit if they are not happy with her response.
Meanwhile, aldermen are seeking an auditor after The Vercher Group resigned as town auditor, saying they did not have enough time to get town business completed.
Turner said he has talked to three possible CPA candidates.
Steven Kimball with Rozier, McKay and Willis in Alexandria, spoke to the board, saying his company specializes in small municipalities, and works for the Town of Wisner, Tensas Parish Clerk of Court, and several small municipalities in Grant Parish.
“We need an auditor two days ago,” Lloyd said.
Turner also asked aldermen about funding for a youth football program, saying $26,000 was needed for shoulder pads, helmets, and other items.
“If we don’t do something now, their season will be over before it starts,” Turner said.
Pryor reminded Turner about a cooperative agreement with Recreation District No. 1, and that Recreation District No. 1 Chairman Bobby Madison spoke before aldermen saying they will work with the town on recreation.
“He told us to get him a list of items we need, and they will have the money,” Pryor said.
Aldermen agreed to send Madison a list of items.
Ferriday Alderman Elijah “Stepper” Banks said about acquiring a K-9 dog for the Ferriday Police Department for $19,5000.
“This can help with break-ins, and other with other police matters,” Banks said.
But Lloyd said that would not be feasible.
“I love dogs, but I can’t see spending $19,500 for a dog when we have employees without insurance,” Lloyd said.
No action was taken.
