Voter turnout was only 17.5 percent for the March 26 School Board election, according to Louisiana Secretary of State results.
With the low number of voters, Nicky Pere won the District 5, Place B seat for Concordia Parish.
Pere garnered 68 percent or 346 votes to beat Matthew Taunton. The challenger received 32 percent or 166 votes.
Pere, a retired farmer and educator, was appointed by Concordia Parish School Board members in November when former District 5B School Board member John Bostic announced his retirement.
According to Bostic, he retired from the School Board to move to Shreveport to be closer to his family.
After he retired from farming, Pere began a 14-year career in education as a teacher, coach, athletic director, bus driver, assistant principal and acting principal. He also served as a volunteer coach in Monterey, Ferriday and Vidalia.
Pere and his wife Sarah Calhoun Pere are the parents of five children, all of whom have earned college degrees.
“From an early age a good education was always stressed to me and my two brothers by our mother,” Pere said in a November interview with the Sentinel.
“Now that I am retired, I have a strong desire to stay involved in my community and our schools,” he added. “I believe that being a School Board member is the perfect way to accomplish (being involved).”
During the interview, Pere listed four main goals as a School Board member:
-- The completion of the new gym at Monterey.
-- That in connection with COVID-19, to “keep our students in the classroom. They learn more in school, plus they need the social environment that is missed when not in school.”
-- To fill parish schools with “as many certified teachers as possible.”
-- To work with and support “our teachers, coaches, administrators and other support personnel to help make our schools the best that they can be.”
