Two millage propositions were added to the April 29 ballots by Police Jury members in their Monday meeting.
The first proposition is a 1.81 millage rededication from the public health unit for “purposes of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and supporting public roads and drainage,” according to the description.
Cathy Darden, with the Police Jury, explained to the group how the current millage limits funds that could be used.
“Public health fund has in excess of $1.6 million and that money can only be used at the public health unit for maintenance, phones etc.,” she said.
According to the proposal description, the millage is levied through 2030 and annually draws $287,000. The proposition, if passed, would rededicate $1.6 million to roads which includes equipment, animal welfare and public buildings.
“It is not a new millage,” said Cathy Darden. “Nobody is going to pay any extra property taxes. It is a rededication of the excess funds. If it doesn’t pass this money will sit there. It’s just going to sit there and do no good.”
The second proposition, if passed, would be a new millage with the proceeds going to fund the coroner’s office. Three mills would go toward funding the coroner’s office, including operating and maintaining facilities.
“This is a new millage,” Darden said. “It takes the coroner out of (the Police Jury’s) budget if it passes. In other words, what we have to fund.”
Darden explained a law was passed in the 2022 Louisiana Legislative Session with certain parishes, which included Concordia, that a Police Jury is required to put up to three mills on the ballot if the coroner asks.
The 10-year millage is estimated to annually generate $478,000, according to the description.
Three mills on approximately $150,000 is approximately $30 annually, she said.
“If you’re homesteaded it is not going to affect you,” Darden said.
In their January 23 meeting, the Police Jury approved a millage increase proposition that would benefit Fire Protection District 2 on the April 29 ballot.
With the possible increased proceeds, District 2 Fire Chief Vick Brown wants to increase manpower to possibly decrease the parish’s Property Insurance Association of Louisiana (PIAL) rating which in turn could possibly lower home insurance. The Fire District covers all areas of the parish except Vidalia, Ferriday and Monterey.
“The proceeds will provide more money to hire more people,” Brown said in a previous Sentinel interview. “We’re trying to get more full-time people to help cover the parish 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Currently, parish property owners pay 6.9 mills in support of the district. If passed, it will be raised to 10 mills.
In a related move, Police Jury members agreed to send a letter to the Concordia Parish School Board requesting Ferriday Lower Elementary be added as a voting precinct. The previous voting precinct, Summerall Flying Service, dropped from being a precinct.
Additionally, Police Jury members approved the appointment of Joe Bairnsfather as chairman of Concordia Recreational District #2 in Monterey after the passing of Jack Bairnsfather.
The group also approved BW Lawn Care to pressure wash Concordia Parish Courthouse for $5,100 and tabled a decision for an occupational license for Sunshine Therapeutic Group Home, LLC dba Dr. Tina Bruce.
Meanwhile, Police Jury members agreed to send a letter to Waste Pro requesting the company subtract fines from their invoice.
In a July 21, 2021 meeting, the Police Jury terminated its contract with Waste Pro for garbage pickup and entered into a mutual aid agreement with Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office to provide the service.
Throughout the 2021 calendar year, the Jury complained of missed trash pickups or no pickups at all in some areas. In April 2021, jurors questioned Waste Pro representatives over its collection practices with several jurors saying they constantly field complaints about garbage pickup.
During the July 21, 2021, rather than issue penalties for excessive fines that exceeded the amount billed, the Jury agreed to simply withhold payment, according to a Sentinel report.
In other news, Concordia Parish Assessor Jeannie Archer informed Police Jury members a parish-wide flyover has been performed. The flyover gave the assessor’s office more accurate tax rolls, a better way to see improvements and measurements.
The oblique and 3D imagery will be posted on the tax assessor’s website.
In past meetings, Archer has met with Police Jury members requesting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money to fund the project. Archer estimated the cost being $116,000.
“The flyover has been completed, and we actually have better quality than what we applied for,” Archer said. “We are going to have it available within 45 to 60 days.”
When asked if the Police Jury would use ARPA funds to pay for the flyover, Darden said the Police Jury could pay the bill and charge other parish government entities “their portion.”
“The law provides the parish shall provide and bear the expense of the assessor’s office,” Darden said. “The Police Jury shall make the purchases and bill the other tax recipients for their proportion share of the cost.”
Juror Joseph Parker explained if the other parish government entities did not pay their portion the charges would fall back on the Police Jury.
Darden also asked Legislative Auditors if ARPA money could be spent on paying for flyover.
“The Police Jury could elect to use ARPA funds for loss money during COVID,” Darden said. “ARPA funds could be used for any governmental purpose and conducting this flyover appears to meet that requirement.”
Sandi Burley, former Police Jury secretary / treasurer who was in attendance, said most of the ARPA funds were already assigned.
“The first half of the funds when we received them, we appropriated them,” Burley said. “The second half of the funds are planned to be used for (25 percent) cost shares of 4462 grants and any cost over on the gravel roads. Those resolutions were passed. We also committed to paying for the admin and engineering on the CDBG. (Community Development Block Grant)”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.