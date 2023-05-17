Officials from University of Louisiana at Monroe (ULM) Precision Ag and Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Research will be flying drones in the town next week. The purpose of the trip is to take pictures and videos of Vidalia’s roads and infrastructure.
The data will be for a record of the town’s condition for future references, according to Mayor Buz Craft. The need for a reference could be used in case of possible future disasters. Governmental entities like the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) would request photographic records of infrastructure incase of a disaster to assess damage.
“This will just be a record for our departments,” said Mayor Buz Craft.
According to Darrion Flunder-Jenkins, assistant professor of aviation and director of ULM’s Precision Ag and UAS, the program will be in Vidalia for an estimated two days.
The group will be recording footage for a “360 degree overview from the marketing aspect” and a “full-city road inspection, according to Flunder-Jenkins.
During the road inspection, the ULM group will be recording possible road damage or cracks and various infrastructure. Two drones will be recording the footage. Later, the team will add road information to the footage.
In 2014, the Louisiana Board of Regents approved ULM’s proposal to create the UAS center which would “house a multi-disciplinary group that will assist the agricultural community in the development and application of innovative methods involving the use of UASs,” according to ULM’s website.
Also according to its website, the focus of ULM’s UAS program is aimed at the “emerging unmanned aircraft systems industry.”
