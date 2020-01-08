Concordia Parish received from four to seven inches of rainfall last Thursday (Jan. 2), according Concordia Director of Homeland Security Tim Vanier.
The Mississippi River stood at 43 feet at Natchez on Tuesday. It is expected to crest at 48.5 feet on Jan. 17, a half-foot above flood stage.
Vanier said rain varied from place to place but was excessive in most areas, including in the Vidalia area.
“We took a trailer and some inmates and delivered sandbags to the Belle Grove, Concordia Park and Stephens areas,” Vanier said.
He said flooding also was reported on Crestview and Eagle streets as well as Highway 131.
Vanier said sandbags also were available to residents on Friday, Jan. 3, at the parish prison on Highway 15.
“No reports were made to me of water in homes,” Vanier said.
