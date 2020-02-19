Concordia School Board Director of Business Affairs Tom O’Neal gave an update on the status of various projects during the board’s regular meeting Thursday, Feb. 13:
Update on Air Conditioning Project for Gyms:
We engaged the services of EE Consultants, an electrical engineering firm out of Alexandria, to review the suggested equipment, its power demands and current level of power available at each of our facilities. The result of these findings indicated that all of our facilities are insufficient to carry the increased electrical demand necessary for these units.
In an effort to move this project forward to the point of bid preparation, armed with the electrical engineer’s findings, I met with Mr. Johnny Waycaster, a local architect, concerning this project. Although, not all were available, we reviewed the original building plans and discussed several alternatives and possibilities relative to each of the facilities. Since that time, he along with a consulting mechanical engineer, has visited the respective sites on two different occasions. It is our goal to present a preliminary, or concept type sketch to the Board for their review, prior to the completion of the actual drawings and specifications to be used in the legal posting for bids.
After consulting with several of our Board Committees, I have requested that in addition to the gyms at Ferriday High, Ferriday Upper, Vidalia High and Vidalia Junior that we also add Vidalia Upper Elementary, which would be the only remaining without air conditioning.
Although very aggressive, if the mechanical engineer can finish his work, it is our intent to post the bids in mid-March and accept bids at the April 9 Board Meeting. Based on approved bids, this project will then be budgeted via Budget Revisions for the current Fiscal Year in either May or June. Currently, we are projecting the cost of this project to be in the range of $600,000.
Update on FJH Parking & CPA Breezeway:
Primarily due to the recent inclement weather, the construction of the parking lot has almost been at a standstill for the past couple of weeks. This project is approximately 70% complete with ingress and egress access, lights, markings and bumpers remaining. The light poles have also been a delay, but the contractor does expect their arrival within the next 10 days. Once the entrance way has been completed, if necessary, the lot could be used, but we really need some dry weather for the exit to be established. This project is expected to cost $149,400, the contractor is CCI Mgt., Inc. (Contracting & Consulting Inc.) of Jonesville.
Update on CPA Breezeway:
We have shopped hard on this little project as our previous quotes were higher than anticipated. Yesterday, we did come to an agreement with our contractor’s sub on a price that we thought reasonable. We have given the contractor the go-ahead on the project, so as soon as materials arrive and the weather breaks a little, this project will be completed. The contractor on this job is Wilmar Construction, of Vidalia. The agreed upon price is $30,500, which will be split between the school and the Sales Tax 60% Fund.
Update on Capital Outlay Projects:
The current projects that remain open at this time are: 1) Construction of the Monterey School Gymnasium, 2) CPA Breezeway, 3) Air Conditioning of Gyms, 4) Ferriday Junior High Gym Parking Extension and 5) Ferriday High School Stadium Dressing Room roof repair.
1. This project is still in the hands of the Architect and under the Design and Development stage. We plan on having a presentation at our March Board Meeting. The current projected cost of this project is $2,902,039, absent of public parking. We have been informed that a standard number for budget purposes on projects such as this is in the area of $10,000 per space. After having had a discussion with the architect just yesterday, I believe a more realistic number would be in the range of $6,500 - $7,000 per space. With all due respect, however, our parking lot construction has been much lower than those numbers.
2. CPA Breezeway has been awarded and depending on the weather will soon be getting underway.
3. Air Conditioning of gyms – We are still in the planning stages on this project, it has been turned over to the architects/engineers and we hope to go out for bid by the middle of March for acceptance in April.
4. FJH Public Parking – The weather has really held this project up, but we think we will recover quickly as soon as the weather breaks. In addition to the weather issues, there was also a delay with the light poles delivery, but that hasn’t held up the project. We are approximately 70% complete with this project.
5. FHS Stadium Roof Repair – This has been an ongoing problem as this building sweats a lot in addition to possible roof leaks. Project is being deferred to this summer.
Architectural Review of MHS Gym:
Our Architectural firm, M3A, was invited to attend tonight’s meeting, but because the project is still in the Design and Development stage, they have requested that they be allowed to appear at next month’s meeting. It is intended that we will start the bidding process shortly after this review of the school board.
The current projected construction cost is $2,902,039. This projection is absent of any public parking cost. We will address that issue once construction is underway and upon an evaluation of a civil engineer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.