The Concordia Parish Police Jury has named Vidalia firefighter Timothy Paul Vanier as director of the Concordia Parish Office of Homeland Security.
Jury President Jimmy Wilkinson made the announcement.
Vanier has been with the Vidalia Fire Department since 1999 and presently serves as battalion chief.
Vanier is skilled in office management, team building and supervision, staff development and training, policies and procedures manuals, computer software implementation, report and document preparation, accounts payable and receivable, bookkeeping and payroll, grant writing, incident command, records management, meeting and event planning, inventory management and public speaking.
Vanier replaces the late Guy Murray, who died in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.