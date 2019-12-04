The Vidalia Beautification Committee is gearing up for its 3rd holiday season with the first event of the month: The Christmas Tour of Homes.
Each year, residents of Vidalia offer their homes for touring as a fundraiser for the Vidalia Beautification Committee. This year’s homes promise to please.
“Imagine walking into your favorite magazine or your Pinterest Board and seeing all of the beautiful decorations right in front of you. That is exactly what this tour offers,” explains Committee member Sabrina Doré.
This year’s homes include Herman and Audrey Curry of Alabama St, Tim and Belinda Welch of Alabama St and Whitehall Plantation, the home of Justin and Robyn Gregg. With each home having its own distinct style of décor, participants of the tour will be delighted with each stop. The hosts of the tour allow you inside their magnificent homes for a special glimpse into their Holidayscapes.
The tour is self-guided, so it is easy to go at leisure and spend as much time as needed taking in all of the sights at each home. For those who aren’t comfortable driving at night, the tour begins before sunset at 4:30 and lasts until 7:00 for those who prefer a night tour.
The tickets are $15 for a single, $12.50 each for a group of two or more or $20 at the door the night of the event.
All proceeds collected go back into purchasing Christmas decorations for the Town of Vidalia. The Beautification Committee decorates the grounds of The Old Courthouse with a magical display of lights and wreaths, the old Toll Booth Column, the New Courthouse lawn and parts of the Riverfront.
Members of the Vidalia Beautification Committee will also be at each host home. They will have, on hand, the 2019 Collectible Christmas Ornament for you to complete your tree.
This year’s ornament was designed by Committee Member Kaytlyn McDonald and is a beautiful addition to any style of Christmas décor. The ornaments are $10 each and make great gifts.
The Christmas Season is a busy one for the Vidalia Beautification Committee.
The Business Decorating contest kicked off December 1st with judging to be held December 19th. Any business in Vidalia is invited to participate with no entry fee.
“Simply decorate your storefront or window and be sure to have it turned on by 5 p.m. on December 19,” Doré said. “That’s it! We only want to encourage businesses to celebrate the magic of the holidays with us.”
Five winners are chosen for several categories. The overall winner takes home a trophy to boast in their business for the year.
Also upcoming is Caroling at the Courthouse.
“We are inviting members of the Community to join us at the grounds of the Old Courthouse so we can join together singing Carols,” Doré said. “We will have cookies and cocoa and may even have a visit from jolly old St. Nick himself!”
There is no cost for this event. Churches and choirs are also welcome to attend.
“We hope to bring back that old-time feel of the town. Back when we all came together and joined in celebrating the holiday season with one another. Everything seems to be so busy these days. We want to try to help slow it down and remind you why you love living in this community.”
Lastly, the 2019 New Year’s Eve Fireworks show is set for December 31 at 6:30 p.m.
For more information on any of the events, please call 601-807-9995 or search for Vidalia Beautification Committee on Facebook.
