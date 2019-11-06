Veterans will be honored with programs at Vidalia and Ferriday High Schools Friday and Monday.
Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11.
Vidalia High will hold its Veteran's Day Program on Friday at 10 a.m. in the Vidalia High gym.
The keynote speaker will be retired Major Robert "Brad" Bradford, who is the Adams County Emergency Management director.
Doug McCallister of Natchez will discuss MIAs and POWs.
Concessions and door prizes will be part of the program. All veterans are invited.
On Monday, Ferriday High will host its annual program to honor area veterans.
The program will begin at 9 a.m. in the Ferriday High gym.
Ferriday High School students will sing and provide words of encouragement.
Local banks will be presenting gifts to veterans.
Delta Charter School will hold its veteran's program Monday at 9 a.m.
Ferriday Junior High School will hold a Veterans Day Program "Honoring All Who Served" on Friday in the Ferriday Junior High Gym at 10 a.m.
