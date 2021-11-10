Veterans will be honored with programs at Ferriday High, at the Bayou Memorial Flag Park in Ferriday and at Delta Charter.
Veterans Day is Thursday, November 11.
On Thursday, Ferriday High will host its annual program beginning at 9 a.m. in the gym.
All area veterans are asked to attend so that the school can honor and recognized them on the special day.
Masks are required.
Ferriday High School students will sing and provide words of encouragement.
The public is invited to both functions, and all veterans will be recognized.
Also on November 11,the Ferriday Garden Club will host a special ceremony to dedicate a plaque and plant a memorial garden with red and white roses in remembrance of the Unknowns at the Blue Star marker in the Bayou Memorial Flag Park.
The park is located at the south entrance of Ferriday. Ceremonies will begin at 11 a.m.
The public is invited. Bring lawn chairs. In case of rain, the ceremony will be indoors at Ferriday Hall.
Delta Charter will present a virtual Veteran’s Day program.
Delta Charter Central Office Administrator Monica Miller said the school is asking for names of family members of students who have served or are currently serving.
Miller said Delta Charter gifted students will then present a virtual program which will be posted on the school’s Facebook page.
Vidalia High held its Veteran's Day Program on Wednesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. in the Vidalia High gym.
Speakers were Vidalia Police Officer and Vidalia graduate Marvin Warner and Doug McAlister.
