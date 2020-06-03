The Vidalia Board of Aldermen approved the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget totaling $36.1 million during a special meeting Thursday, May 28, at the convention center.
Aldermen added approximately $2 million in project spending to Mayor Buz Craft’s proposed budget for the period of July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
Craft’s proposed budget included revenue of $37,271,05 and expenditures of $34,102,625 for a projected change in net position of $3,168,425.
At last week’s meeting, revisions to the budget proposed by aldermen totaling an additional $2,075,000 in spending were approved as follows:
-- $1,200,000 for a new pumping station to alleviate flooding in the so-called “slough area.”
-- $500,000 for additional street repairs and overlays throughout town.
-- $200,000 for remaining work on sewerage project from previous fiscal year.
-- $150,000 for construction of pavilion/playground for riverfront area.
-- $25,000 for renovation to street department employee breakroom.
Aldermen also voted to remove $8,000 for a new mower requested by the Convention Center.
