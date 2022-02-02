The trial of Vidalia Alderman Robert Gardner Jr. has been postponed after Judge Kathy Johnson granted a continuance.
Gardner faced charges of abuse of office and theft with the trial originally beginning Jan. 31. Johnson allowed the continuance after the aldermen terminated Charles Jones, his Monroe attorney.
“I felt he did not have my best interest at heart,” Gardner said, in a Tuesday Sentinel interview. “Technically, I never discussed the trial with him. He never had time because of the murder trials he was involved in.”
According to an open letter on social media, Gardner accused Jones of bargaining with District Attorney Brad Burget to “have me step down from my position as alderman. I was told that any and all charges would be dropped if I stepped down as alderman.”
Burget on Tuesday said “it is the job of the prosecution” to speak to lawyers about possible agreements. He went on to say Gardner was “trying to poison the jury pool” by making such statements.
Gardner’s next court appearance has been scheduled for Feb. 9 when a possible trial date will be assigned.
The abuse in office charges stemmed from Gardner allegedly ordering town employees to make copies for him on a Town of Vidalia-owned printer for a non-authorized reason that was not related to his alderman’s position.
The theft charges stemmed from an incident happening around the time of Gardener’s alderman reelection campaign where he allegedly took Town of Vidalia envelopes with prepaid postage and mailed them to the voter registrar’s office to request absentee ballots for constituents.
According to an earlier Sentinel report, the town’s return address on the envelopes had been “whited out” and voters’ names requesting the absentee ballot written in on the return address.
In spring of 2020, the Registrar of Voters office received several envelopes from Vidalia postmarked 2019. In the earlier report, Burget said that drew suspicion because of the old date.
A Vidalia town hall employee identified those envelopes as among the ones that Gardner had picked up.
The taking of the envelopes and forcing employees to make copies for his (Gardner’s) own personal political campaign material was an abuse of office and theft, Burget said.
According to Burget in the earlier report, the envelopes and postage were worth from $15 to $20 but Gardner’s later act of making restitution to Vidalia “is evidence of guilt. He can’t use the office to benefit himself.”
In an open letter posted on social media, Gardner recounted the incident.
“One day in March 2020 and prior to the election, I went to (Vidalia) Town Hall and asked the assistant city clerk for some plain envelopes,” according to the letter. “The assistant city clerk informed me that she did not have any and directed me to ask the utility office. I inquired, and one clerk said ‘yes’ here they are.”
Later, after returning from Mexico, Gardner turned himself in to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s office after learning about an arrest warrant for one count of misdemeanor theft and one count of felony abuse of office.
“I honesty thought there was some mix up or mistake, which would quickly boil over when the error was realized,” Gardner wrote. “After the situation was brought to my attention by a city official, a week later, I paid $5 in cash and was given a receipt.”
Also in the earlier Sentinel report, Gardner complained to the Concordia Parish Police Jury that Registrar of Voters Golda Ensminger was uncooperative in late July 2020.
Gardner made several allegations against Ensminger.
He said he “got about five felony convicted citizens registered to vote again,” and alleged that Ensminger “gave these people a hard time by not asking them for the proper documentation to make them eligible to vote. I literally had to walk each person in to make sure of the completion.”
Gardner continued his complaints in the open letter on social media.
“In June 2020, I was at City Hall reviewing the books, and I asked for a copy of a document,” he wrote. “I was told to take the document to the utility office to have a copy made. The document was city-related business and had nothing to do with politics or the election. I was questioned by an employee who wanted to know if I had permission to obtain a copy. The employee displayed an unprofessional attitude and demeanor during our interaction. As a result, another co-worker informed the employee that I had received approval to have a copy made of the document. I have on several occasions, encountered unprofessionalism and rudeness from the employee, and the incidents were reported to management.”
If convicted, Gardner faces one to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine for abuse in office.
