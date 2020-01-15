The Vidalia Board of Aldermen voted unanimously during its regular meeting Tuesday night to seek a $7 million line of credit for the construction of a new substation to meet the future demand for electrical power.
The 20-year loan will carry a 3.25 percent interest rate with various local banks taking part in the financing of the infrastructure improvement project.
Bond proceeds will be advanced as needed, Mayor Buz Craft said.
“Before we go to the bank and request a draw we will have a special meeting,” Craft said.
Alderman Sabrina Dore' offered the motion to borrow the funds with a second from Alderman Tommy Probst.
On another front, Craft reminded those in the office that political signs cannot be posted on public property.
According to Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, it is illegal to place any signs on the right of way. This includes posting signs on trees, telephone poles, traffic signs and other objects on the right of way.
Additionally, campaign signs may be posted as early as 90 days before the election and must be removed 10 days after the election, according to DOTD. They must be made of lightweight material and be no larger than 50 square feet.
Campaign signs may be placed on private property with the property owner’s permission.
“You can’t put signs on the town’s right-a-way,” Craft said. “In the town, you need to put the signs behind the sidewalk and drain easement. DOTD has told me the utility poles are pretty close to the line (of the right-a-way).”
Meanwhile, various street projects will begin on Feb. 3, said Craft.
“They had a pre-construction meeting this past Wednesday,” he said. “We are going to try to start working where we can if the river will permit.”
Weather has been a hindrance in the start of sewer projects, Craft said.
“December has been a wet month, however we are working hard to try to get these things done,” Craft said.
On a related topic, highway reflectors on La. Hwy 425 through Vidalia will be installed after a 21-day asphalt curing process.
“It is dangerous out there, so be careful,” Craft said. “They will be installing reflectors and striping soon.”
