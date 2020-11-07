A Vidalia alderman and two juveniles were indicted by a Concordia Parish grand jury on Friday in separate cases.
The two juveniles were indicted for first degree murder in the shooting death of Deodre “Dre” Griggs in Clayton on July 12.
Aldermen Robert Gardner was indicted on one count of misdemeanor theft and one count of felony abuse of office, according to District Attorney Brad Burget.
Burget said the allegation against Gardner is that he took metered envelopes (postage paid) from the Town of Vidalia and used them to request absentee ballots from the Registrar of Voters office. The town’s return address on the envelopes had been “whited out” and the name of the voter seeking the absentee ballot written in on the return address.
Gardner was running for re-election at the time.
Burget said Gardner was also “abrasive” with town employees and had them make copies of his “own political campaign material, which is an abuse of office.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.