The Town of Vidalia’s assets exceeded liabilities by $54,855,068 (net position) for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2018.
The total “represents an increase of $10,218,412 from last fiscal year,” according to a financial report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
CPA Silas Simmons of Natchez prepared the report.
There were two findings in the audit, each relating to internal control. One finding noted that $13,656 was misappropriated in the utility collection department and the other that the town court failed to make “timely deposits of fine income.”
According to the audit, the town’s net position is “comprised of $38,994,554 from governmental activities and $15,860,514 from business-type activities.
“By far, the largest portion of the Town's net position ($48,910,555 or 89%) reflects its investment in capital assets (e.g., land, buildings, machinery and equipment, Town infrastructure. etc.) less any related debt used to acquire those assets that are still outstanding. The Town uses these capital assets to provide services to citizens; consequently, these assets are not available for future spending.
“Although the Town’s capital assets are reported net of related debt, it should be noted that the resources needed to repay this debt must be provided from other sources since capital assets themselves cannot be used to liquidate these liabilities.”
Vidalia’s had outstanding debt of $7,492,592 that “was used to finance some of the $56,123,147 capital assets … Total liabilities of $19,112,827 are equal to 26% of the total assets.”
Additionally, Vidalia’s governmental activities “increased net position by $11,190,602. Business-type activities decreased net position by $972,190.”
Governmental activities include “general government, public safety, public works, economic development, and payment of interest on long-term debt. Revenues and expenditures related to the Town's involvement in the S. A. Murray Hydro Electric Station are also included in governmental activities. In that revenues normally associated with municipal operations (e.g., sales tax, property tax, franchise fees, license fees, sanitation fees, permits, fines, and operating grants) are insufficient for the funding of these activities, the Town has relied on transfers of excess revenue from its enterprise funds to cover the cost of all activities other than economic development. Economic development activities in the majority are funded by capital grants and contributions.”
The report said Vidalia’s governmental funds “reported combined ending fund balances of $11,133,388, which is an increase of $5,008,132. This increase was primarily caused by the sale of excess property in the Industrial Park Fund.”
Other highlights of the audit include:
-- Utility operation proprietary funds had a decrease in “ending fund balance of $791,718. Overall, all departments' operating incomes decreased $395,988 from 2018. The biggest contributors to the decrease were the electric department and the gas department.”
-- Riverfront Development Fund's “addition to the business-type activities resulted in a decrease of fund balance in the amount of $180,472.”
-- Total outstanding debt was $7,492,592. “Principal payments of $499,125 are due during the upcoming fiscal year. These obligations are financed through a 1% sales tax collected within the corporate limits of Vidalia, excess hydro funds, and general surplus revenues.
-- Actual general fund revenues were over budgeted revenues by $50,252. Actual general fund expenditures were “over total budgeted expenditures by $69,445, resulting in a negative variance.”
-- The hydro royalty fund and the sales tax fund “showed positive variances for total expenditures of $40 and $29,259, respectively.”
-- Vidalia maintained its gas and electric rates, “absorbing all increases in costs of natural gas and electric as well as fluctuations in operating costs of its combined utility fund over recent fiscal years. The Town restricted the gas and electric rates for large industrial customers to include a ‘power cost adjustment,’ as well as a revised energy consumption rate schedule.”
-- The utility fund generated net revenues of $5,923,507. A total of “$7,166,500 was transferred for the support of general fund activities.”
-- Net revenues from the hydro royalty fund “were used for the support of the utility fund activities. During the fiscal year just ended, the hydro royalty fund provided $4,636,258 towards the operations of the utility fund as compared to $4,409,846 in the previous year. In the event that the net revenues of the hydro royalty fund would decrease due to a low waterflow production year, the Town has established reserves and has reduced operating expenses, which will help to support the general and utility fund activities without cutting services to the Town's citizens.”
(The report said Vidalia “will be entitled to royalty payments based on a percentage of gross revenues beginning with 3.75% in the first year of operations, graduated to 11.6% in the year 2021, and 20% thereafter. All such payments shall be paid quarterly by depositing or transferring funds into a royalty account …” and the town has “an option to purchase, at any time on or after January 1, 2030, but before January 1, 2032, all of the partnership's rights, title, and interest in and to the hydroelectric project, as then constituted, subject to any permitted mortgages then outstanding at the price of (1) $1,000 payable in cash at closing, and (2) the balance payable on or before the 15th of each month following the month in which the sale of the project occurs through December 31, 2132, in an amount equal to two-thirds of the cash available for distribution during the preceding month.”
The financial report indicated that during the 2019-2020 fiscal year, Vidalia “is working to complete the loading/unloading barge system for the Vidalia Port, which is being funded through State Capital Outlay funds. Permitting is planned to begin for the next phase of construction at the Port, and an extension of the gas line to the Port and industrial park is also expected.”
According to the report, the two findings in the audit were:
2019-1 Timely Deposits-Town Court Fines (Internal Control Finding): “During our audit, we noted the Town's Town Court did not make timely deposits of fine income. In some instances, fine income was not deposited for up to 20 days from the date of receipt … Deposits were not made in a timely manner by the Town Court … We recommend that fine income is deposited timely. Ideally, deposits would be made daily; but, at minimum, should be made weekly.”
The town responded that the “City Court has only one employee available to make deposits at the Bank, and she has been making deposits in the same manner (once a month) for many years. When deposits were not made daily or weekly, they were kept safe in a locked, fireproof filing cabinet.
“Management will make sure all future deposits are made at least weekly.”
2019-2 Misappropriation of Funds (Internal Control Finding): “The Town experienced a misappropriation of funds in the utility collection department … The Town did not have proper segregation of duties for the utilities' collection function. An employee that collected cash payments for utility services also had the ability to post adjusting entries to the billing register. These adjusting entries did not have the prior approval of management or someone who was not involved in the collection process … Material weakness in internal controls and misappropriation of approximately $13,656 … We recommend that any employee involved in the collection process should not have the ability to post adjusting entries to the billing register. We also recommend that management approve and review all adjustments made to the general ledger.”
The town responded that it “will ensure that all billing adjustments are properly approved by management; proper segregation of duties are in place by not allowing the billing clerk to accept payments nor post payments to accounts receivable; and, at least quarterly, all billing adjustments made in the billing system will be reviewed by accounting to ensure all adjustments are appropriate and approved by management.”
During the past fiscal year, Mayor Buz Craft’s compensation totaled $102,078, including $82,931, salary; $11,679, benefits; $1,512, travel; $1,542, meals; $2,920, lodging; and $1,494, fuel.
Aldermen Robert Gardner, Tron McCoy, Sabrina Dore’, Tommy Probst and Jon Betts each were paid $8,428 during the past fiscal year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.