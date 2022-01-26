Vidalia’s assets exceeded its liabilities by approximately $62 million, giving the town a positive net position for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021, according to a Legislative Auditor’s report.
The positive net position was an increase of nearly $4 million for last fiscal year’s total of some $58.1 million, according to the audit.
By far, the largest portion of Vidalia’s net position, $52.5 million or 85%, reflects its investment in capital assets.
Over time, increases or decreases in net position may serve as a useful indicator if Vidalia’s financial position is improving or weakening.
According to the audit, the town has total outstanding debt of some $10.1 million which was financed by some of the $62.7 million capital assets. Total liabilities of $23 million are equal to 28% of the total assets.
Vidalia’s net position is comprised of approximately $48.5 million from governmental activities and some $13.4 million from business-type activities.
Governmental activities are those activities supported by taxes, licenses, permits, fines and intergovernmental revenues.
Business-type activities are functions intended to support its cost through charges for services or fees such as gas, electric, water and sewer departments.
Governmental activities increased net position by some $44 million while business-type activities decreased net position by $524,999, according to the audit.
Total revenue from governmental activities amounted to approximately $22.6 million while expenses came to some $20.1 million.
Vidalia officials spent $11.3 million in general and administrative, $5.4 million in public safety and $2.7 million in public works, according to the audit under government activities.
An additional $331,615 was spent in economic development and $263,842 in interest on long-term debt.
Combined utility costs Vidalia some $11.1 million and was listed under business-type activities as well as the Convention Center which amounted to $475,099 in expenses.
Additionally, Vidalia maintains four individual governmental fund types: general, special revenue, debt service and capital project funds.
Vidalia’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balances of approximately $17.9 million, which is an increase of $2.5 million. According to the audit, the increase was primarily caused by a lower debt service burden, a reduction in overall total expenditures and transfers-in greater than transfers-out in 2021.
Also, actual general fund revenues were over budgeted by $198,545 while general fund expenditures were under budgeted by $310,972, resulting in a positive variance. The general fund is the municipality’s primary operating fund. It accounts for all financial resources of general government, except those required to be accounted for in another fund.
Hydro royalty fund revenues for 2021 were under budget revenues by $451,567, according to the audit.
Hydro royalty fund and sales tax fund showed positive variance for total expenditures of $157,765 and $3,171 respectively. Sales tax fund showed a positive variance for total revenues of $485,009.
Also reported in the audit, Vidalia generated net funds of approximately $6.1 million in its utility fund. Net revenues from the utility royalty fund were used for to support utility fund activities.
During 2021, the hydro royalty fund provided some $3.8 million towards operations of the utility fund as compared to approximately $4.1 million in the previous year.
Also reported in the audit, Vidalia currently has six long-term obligations.
Long-term debts are: a Nov. 1, 2012 general obligation bond of $96,000, a Nov. 1, 2012 general obligation bond of $6.8 million, a Dec. 21, 2015 capital lease of $798,332, a Nov. 1, 2017 capital lease of $286,991, a June 24, 2019 capital lease of $188,444 and an electric utility revenue bond of $7 million.
Vidalia is governed by a seven-person Board of Aldermen.
In 2021, they were Jon Betts, Robert Gardner, Thomas Probst, Rosa Demby, Carson Brent Smith, Triand McCoy and Erin Dore’. Buz Craft serves as mayor of Vidalia.
Silas Simmons LLP of Natchez performed the audit and reported no findings.
