The Vidalia Christmas Parade will be held Sunday at 3 p.m.Lineup begins at 2 p.m. at the Vidalia Upper Elementary.The theme this year is "A Whoville Christmas." The Vidalia Women's Club is hosting the parade and will have the only Santa in the parade.The parade will begin at Vidalia Upper Elementary and proceed west on Carter Street to Vidalia High.There is no entry fee. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three floats.Churches, businesses, clubs and families are encouraged to enter. Floats must have at least 50 percent of the unit decorate with Christmas decorations to be eligible for judging.Float judging will be based on the use of the theme, overall appearance and individual creativity.Judges will be stationed at the Chamber of Commerce building, passenger side of vehicle.Contact Rhonda Havard, parade chairman at rhohav@att.net or pick up an entry format RRUS&Co.Ferriday Mayor Rydell Turner said the town may schedule a Christmas parade before Christmas, but it will not be this weekend."I have to get with the board to see what they want to do," Turner said.
