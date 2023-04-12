Vidalia residents will continue to pay some of the lowest tax millage in the state.
Town Council members voted unanimously for millage to remain the same at 3.37 in their April 11 regular meeting.
“It’s really low, and I’ve looked and if Vidalia is not the lowest, it is one of the lowest in the state,” said Concordia Parish Tax Assessor Jeannie Archer.
Town Council members had an option to slightly raise taxes to 3.39 mills but according to Archer, Vidalia would only collect an additional $740.
With the 3.37 mills, Vidalia will collect approximately $124,000 this year.
If one of the 2,350 Vidalian taxpayers owned a $200,000 house their annual taxes would be $67, explained Archer.
“With our utility costs and are taxes being low, this is a great, wonderful place to live,” said Mayor Buz Craft. “A lot of people fund their police department, their public safety department on these taxes. We don’t have to do that.”
Meanwhile, Town Council members approved a Gridsource Inc., LLC bid to install Phase 2A’s fiber optics.
According to IT Director Bobby Paul, Phase 2A calls for fiber optics to be run on the southside of La. Hwy 84.
Additionally, a committee will begin looking at Vidalia’s Convention Center pricing schedule.
“The Convention Center is not turning a profit, but the benefits of people shopping afterwards are great,” Craft said. “We need to look at what we could do to make this a better experience. We need to bring the community together by offering events like with the schools, and we need to look at the prices.”
Craft went on to say, the center should be offered to nonprofit groups who are holding free events for the public. The committee would look into legal options on how to charge for the facilities.
Also in the meeting, Craft requested law officials to start writing tickets for littering within Vidalia.
“This is a pet peeve of mine,” Craft said. “Our men work so hard to clean up, but this is an everyday job.”
In other action, Town Council members approved a sign application for Leslie-Anne’s Vintage Emporium and a beer permit for Family Dollar.
The group also approved a contract renewal for Air Med Care Network (Air Evac). Air Evac provides emergency air lift services for Vidalia.
In similar news, Vidalia’s new ambulance recently arrived at its new station.
“We have a first-class ambulance for the citizens of Vidalia if they need it,” Craft said.
Vidalia teams up with University of Louisiana Lafayette
Vidalia is teaming up with the University of Louisiana Lafayette (ULL) to submit a funding application to the Energy Improvements in Rural or Remote Areas (ERA) program.
If approved, Vidalia will receive an annual portion of $300 million to deliver “measurable benefits to energy customers by funding replicable energy projects that lower energy costs, improve energy access and resilience and reduce environmental harm.”
The ERA program is geared toward areas with a population of less than 10,000.
“(ULL) is looking at submitting an application for a solar farm in Vidalia,” Craft said.
ULL has been on the leading edge of solar power with its Photovoltaic Applied Research and Testing (PART) Lab.
The solar farm is a tool that allows the university’s engineers and scientists to study and test some of the latest renewable energy technologies from across the nation. The five-acre farm generates enough electricity to run 250 homes without a hint of pollution, waste or human traffic.
Applications for the program are due June 28.
