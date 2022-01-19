Upcoming Vidalia water plant improvements are for the benefit of town residents and a way to improve economic development, said Mayor Buz Craft.
Aldermen recently approved plans to expand the town’s current water plant after reviewing preliminary cost estimates. According to plans, crews will an install an additional clarifier, aerators, filters and ion exchange systems. Preliminary cost of the project is some $8.3 million.
“We are going to double our output and double the capacity,” Craft said. “We are going to build a mirrored water plant to the one we already have. If one goes down the other one can run.”
Security will also be improved at the water plant.
“We’re just trying provide a real safe community going into the future,” Craft said.
Additionally, Vidalia officials installed a new valve that is capable to tuning off water flow to save pressure from the tank.
One of the problems discovered in last February’s freeze was many valves were froze or located under ice and not operational, causing loss of water pressure.
Craft called the project an aggressive move for economic development and readying Vidalia for future residential and industrial development.
“Right now, we know there is going to be demand coming,” Craft said. “Basically, the thought behind the (plant) was to get the water for the same availability for industry and citizens as we have power.”
When the plant expansion is complete, prospective businesses will not have to wait for adequate town utilities to become available.
“Vidalia is going to be site ready,” Craft said. “We are going to have the power, water and gas, and we have everything they need. It is just economic development.”
A similar move is happening with Vidalia’s electrical supply with the expansion of a second electrical substation, providing customers 80 mega watts of power.
Construction of the new substation has begun.
In related news, Vidalia was presented the Water Fluoridation Quality Award by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The award recognized Vidalia and 24 other systems for providing community water fluoridation by mantaining a consistent level of fluoridated water throughout the year.
The 25 systems in Louisiana are among 1,292 public water systems in 29 states who have received the award.
Drinking fluoridated water keeps teeth strong and reduces cavities (also called tooth decay) by about 25 percent in children and adults. By preventing cavities, community water fluoridation has been shown to save money both for families and for the US health care system.
