Vidalia’s industrial park and port complex have recently obtained Louisiana Economic Development (LED) Certified Site status, assisting in possible future commercial expansion.
Mayor Buz Craft made the announcement at the Town Council regular meeting Tuesday night.
A LED Certified Site is a development-ready industrial site that has completed a rigorous review process by LED personnel and an independent, third-party engineering firm.
“This is really good news,” Craft said. “This puts us in competition for a lot of people ‘kicking the tires’ in Vidalia. We are ready for new business.”
LED Certified Sites program qualifies industrial sites based on zoning restrictions, title work, environmental studies, soil analysis and surveys. These sites are 180-day development ready and have substantial due diligence studies performed to receive certification.
“This didn’t start this year,” Craft said. “This has been a work in progress. Lot of people have touched this and here we are, and we are ready to go.”
Additionally, Vidalia’s suburb character was the key point which led Syrah Technologies to move its plant to the area, according to Paul Jahn, Syrah company commercial manager.
“We could not come to this tremendous milestone without the tremendous support of everybody in this room and the entire parish,” Jahn said. “At the same time, everybody here should be extremely excited about the future that this represents not just for this single project or single company, but what this represents as bragging rights and a stepping off point for bigger and better things.”
Jahn explained there were several key points which led Syrah to moving a plant to Vidalia which included the building was well suited for production; the site was located inland and not having to worry about hurricane weather; close proximity to the port; abundant room to grow; and the utility structure.
“Ultimately, the decision was not about the characteristics but the character,” Jahn said. “It was really the character of the community, and the character of the individuals that we had the opportunity to get to know. Vidalia’s biggest assets is not necessarily the characteristics but the character of the town and the people.”
Construction crews are currently building lay down areas for the contractor parking lot.
“We are moving ahead full throttle,” Jahn said.
Jahn also said there were more clients coming to “kick our tires” at its Vidalia plant.
Sryah has recently purchased additional land north of the property and tentative completion date for construction is set for mid-2023.
“I for one am very excited about the change in the building,” said Town Council member Jon Betts. “It went from an eye sore to something that we as a community can be proud of to see the growth in a business that cares about how they present themselves.”
Meanwhile, Craft warned residents of high utility rates in the near future.
“I want people to understand,” Craft said. “The town does not make more money. We make a percentage or a spread just like a gas station. It is something critical, and it is something we must look at our own personal budgets. This is going to hurt.”
Craft said his administration will discuss ways to help those with fixed budgets and where residents can go to obtain financial aide with high utility prices.
“Anything we can legally do to help, we will do,” Craft said.
In other news, Vidalia will host the Louisiana Gas Association statewide convention on March 20-23.
The convention will have a bass tournament, bbq cook off, exhibitors and utility classes.
In further action, Town Council members approved occupational licenses to Merit Health Imaging and Cash 2 U.
Members also approved sign applications to Enhabit Home Health & Hospice along with Terral River Service, Inc.
