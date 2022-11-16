Vidalia officials recently met with conceptual design engineers on expanding its water plant.
Mayor Buz Craft called the project a necessity due to expanded future growth in residents and businesses. Also during last year’s freeze Vidalia suffered, like many municipalities, with busted pipes. When pipes thawed the numerous leaks drained the town’s existing tank.
“This is going to ensure the future for us having plenty of water available,” Craft said. “We will also have the ability to deliver to our citizens by doubling our plant.”
The estimated $9.8 million plant expansion was “a pretty big project,” according to Craft, and was growing in “dollars and cents, especially after COVID.”
Previously reported in the Concordia Sentinel, Doug Wimberly with the engineering firm of Neel-Schaffer Inc. of Hattiesburg, Miss., said the plant will provide Vidalia “a whole lot of flexibility and backup,” noting that one-half of the upgraded plant could operate if the other half was shut down.
The facility will include two clarifiers, according to Wimberly. A 70-year-old clarifier will be replaced.
The plant expansion will produce a water output of an additional one million gallons per day and will be funded through state Capital Outlay and Community Water Enrichment Funds (CWEF).
The CWEF was established in the 2008 Louisiana regular session. Its intent is to provide a source of funding to aid units of local government solely for the purpose of rehabilitation, improvements and construction projects for community water systems.
“This is going to be something that is very much necessary,” Craft said. “This is for future growth.”
Craft also said the plant will have added security, a necessity for the modern day.
“Right now, I am not happy with our water plant accessibility,” Craft said. “(The new plant) is going to be like Fort Knox. It is going to be secure and have fencing around it with tight control with anybody coming in and out of it. This is something for our future going forward that is going to be very critical for our town and for us to protect our citizens.”
Meanwhile, town crews have been removing excess debris, shrubs and trees along La. Hwy 131 for a possible new electrical department building.
“Number one, it is a bad area for people traveling down 131,” Craft said. “We cleaned it up. We went into the woods a little bit and made it more scenic, but also people going down 131 going 45 mph won’t run over a deer or other game.”
Craft said town officials were planning for “five to seven years” into the future.
Also possibly in the works is switching Vidalia’s fleet from gas to electrical.
“There is one group of people that could probably benefit from electrical vehicles,” Craft said. “It would be municipals because we are not going very far around town.”
Some of the town’s fleet travel minimum miles each day and those miles are all local.
“This is just a thought,” Craft said. “We are forward thinking, and we will start investigating some of those things.”
