A shooting in Wildsville on Sunday resulted in the death of a Vidalia man.

According to Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office reports, deputies responded to a call of a shooting at 277 Luttrell Road in Wildsville after 8 p.m. Sunday.

The reports indicate that deputies contacted Latoya Smith, who stated she had been beaten and choked by her boyfriend, Lakendrick Smith, before shooting him.

Lakendrick Smith lived at 124 Martin Luther King in Vidalia.

According to CPSO reports, Latoya Smith said Lakendrick Smith had a restraining order against him for a previous domestic incident against her.

Concordia Parish Sheriff David Hedrick said the District Attorney’s Office is assisting with the case, which is still under investigation.

No charges have been filed in the case.

