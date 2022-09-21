top story Vidalia man killed in afternoon shooting Sep 21, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email VIDALIA POLICE investigate the murder of Nicholas (Nook) Brown which took place Sept. 14 on Gillespie Street. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A shooting on Gillespie Street in Vidalia around 1 p.m. on Sept. 14 left one Vidalia man dead and two in custody.Concordia Parish Coroner Dr. Dennis LaRavia confirmed that Nicholas (Nook) Brown, 27, died at Trinity Medical.According to Vidalia Police Chief Joey Merrill, the shooting took place at 12:59 p.m. on Gillespie Street, near the victim's home. Merrill identified the shooter as 26-year-old Darius A. McMorris, of Davis Street in Vidalia. McMorris will be 27 in October.Merrill also identified Henry M. Jefferson Jr., 28, of Levee Heights Road in Ferriday, as the driver. According to Merrill, the shooter and driver of the car were arrested soon after the shooting.McMorris has been charged with second-degree murder. Jefferson has been charged with accessory to second-degree murder.Vidalia Junior High was locked down for a brief time."No one was in any danger," Merrill said. "We had the two suspects in custody right after the shooting. No one was in harm's way at any time." 