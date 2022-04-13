Scattered thunderstorms, some strong this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low near 50F. WSW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Millage rates will not change for the 2,350 Vidalia taxpayers next year.
On Tuesday night, Board of Alderman unanimously agreed to keep millages at 3.37 in their regular monthly meeting. The governing group had the option of rolling millages forward to the maximum rate of 3.39.
The 3.37 millage amount is lowest in Louisiana, according to Concordia Parish Chief Deputy Tax Assessor Jeannie Archer. At the current rate, Vidalia would benefit approximately $129,000 if all millages were collected. If the millages were adjusted to 3.39, it would only bring in an additional $700 approximately.
“If you broke it down to a person who has a $200,000 home, they only pay about $67.40 for the town taxes,” Archer said. “That is really good.”
Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft seconded Archer’s assessment.
“This is something that Vidalia residents should be proud of,” Craft said.
Additionally, Vidalia at the end of February, had a combined cash of $11.4 million including $8.6 million in the hydro fund and $1.2 million in the sales tax fund, according to Debra Moak, CPA.
Moak also reported, Vidalia’s cost of gas has exceeded the budget with four months to go in the fiscal year.
“We are seeing increases in utility revenue due to higher energy costs we are experiencing,” Moak said. “This is a nationwide problem. The higher utility revenue also accounts for higher energy costs as well.”
After a slower-than-normal start, hydro royalties are catching up with increase in production due to the rising Mississippi River levels. Twenty percent royalty rates in January created $2.7 million for February.
In other action, Board of Aldermen approved eight occupational licenses, Occupation applications approved were:
Joe-2 Mechanic Shop at 1204 Carter Street
Graux Joe (drive thru coffee shop) at 2008 Carter Street
Smoke Staxx (vapes, cigarettes, tobacco) at 4010 Carter Street
LPR - Auto Repair at 1910 Carter Street
The Brandin’ Iron LLC (restaurant) at 1102 Carter Street
Pretty In Ink, LLC (permanent makeup) at 4010 Carter Street
Miss Lou Family Care (medical office) at 1648 Carter Street
DC Ag (tractor and tractor implement sales) at 903 Carter Street
Sign applications approved were:
Finance America DBA Cash 2 U at 1642 Carter Street
The Brandin Iron at 1102 Carter Street
A beer and liquor license was also approved for The Brandin Iron.
“This is good for our town,” Craft said. “We are attracting businesses.”
