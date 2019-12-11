The Vidalia Board of Alderman unanimously agreed Tuesday night to move ahead with street work and sewer repairs totaling approximately $2 million.
Some of the work is related to Mississippi River flood damage. The river was above flood stage for more than 200 days causing street and sewer damage.
Mayor Buz Craft previously noted that the sewer system is set up to process 1.5 million gallons a day but was processing 2.2 million due to seepage related to the high river level. The system will have to be enlarged and eventually a new pumping station built.
Blaine Company of Natchez was awarded the street work with a bid of approximately $1.7 million.
Mitchell Contracting will perform the sewer work at a cost of approximately $250,000.
Aldermen agreed to finance the projects with $1.5 million from the sales tax fund, which is used for street work, and an additional $480,000 will come from an Industrial Park certificate of deposit in the general fund.
Any funds that are received through FEMA and GOHSEP related to this work will put back into those accounts.
Aldermen also approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of $7 million of electric utility revenue bonds.
The $7 million line of credit, which must be approved by the State Bond Commission, is to be used for construction of a new substation to meet future demand for electrical power.
