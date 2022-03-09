A former Vidalia resident, wanted for multiple charges including murder, led authorities on a high-speed Gulf Coast car chase before being apprehended in Waveland, Mississippi.
David Rester Jr., 51, 229 Virginia Ave., Vidalia, was charged on March 4 with killing a Bogalusa bar owner, robbing a Waveland bank and sexually attacking a Pearl River convenience store clerk.
The 229 Virginia Ave address is located at River Road Estates mobile home park.
The chase, reaching at times 120 mph, began after the armed robbery at The Peoples Bank branch in Waveland, and ended approximately 40 miles away at D’Iberville on Highway 67. The robbery occurred the morning of March 4.
Waveland Police Department along with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the chase of a white Honda Accord driven by Rester. According to reports, officers found a bag with money in the vehicle after Rester was taken into custody.
Rester was being held on $150,000 set by District 4 Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray of Harrison County. More charges were pending through other agencies.
The night before March 4, Marl Wayne Smith, owner of Pub Lounge in Bogalusa, was discovered murdered by a Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputy.
Additionally, an ATM machine inside the business had been destroyed and all money taken, according to WPSO Chief Criminal Deputy Mike Haley.
On Sunday, Feb. 27, Rester allegedly robbed and sexually battered a clerk at a Pearl River-area convenience store just before 9 p.m., according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.
According to reports, the man brandished a knife, disabled the store’s DVR system and battered the clerk before committing a sexual battery on her.
Rester then allegedly fled with the clerk’s broken cellphone, the store’s DVR surveillance system and an undisclosed amount of cash, which he took from the store’s register and safe.
