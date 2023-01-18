Vidalia is living up to its name, “A Town On The Move,” with several projects aimed at improving drainage and sewer.
Mayor Buz Craft highlighted some of the projects as he addressed Town Council members at their regular January meeting.
Town crews were working on drainage near DA Biglane Road and around the Concordia Parish Courthouse and Vidalia High School football field. With the drainage work, Craft said flooding has been alleviated on Lydia Street while culverts were changed out on Viking and Eleanor streets and Concordia Extension.
Additionally, Oak Street and the Vidalia ball fields’ drainage have been completed all the way to Concordia Avenue.
“All of these things are tying together to really improve a lot of our rainwater and runoff in town,” Craft said. “By the third quarter of 2023, we should see more dirt work going for drainage.”
According to Craft, Vidalia has also saved more than $1 million in its slough project because Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (LDOTD) has funded the project. Final designs for the project are ongoing.
Also in his highlights, Craft said the ditch between Viking and Eleanor streets have been dug out.
Meanwhile, town officials are compiling a list of new streets for the next overlay project. Included on the list were all of Myrtle Street, all of Peach Street that was not done on the first overlay, Alabama Street from Riverside Drive to Oak Street and the older portion of Elm Street. Craft also mentioned the possibility of some side streets being overlaid.
Town officials also continue to work with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to mitigate sewerage problems related to seepage and the Mississippi River overrunning Vidalia’s sewer plant.
In a related subject, town officials are also looking into ways of funding to raise water wells next to the Mississippi River. The wells are protected but they are not above the 100-year flood plan.
“We are making applications to raise those,” Craft said. “We’ve reached out everywhere we can to get money.”
During the meeting, Loran Scott, Vidalia’s human resources director and grant writer, spoke of two projects she was working on getting funding for the town.
One project was a sidewalk project where LDOTD, if approved, would fund construction of Architectural Barriers Act (ABA) compliant sidewalks and construct missing sections of established sidewalks. To be ABA compliant, sidewalks must have ramps for wheelchair accessibility.
If funded, the grant would allow pedestrians in Vidalia who are walking, biking or riding motorized carts safe places to travel especially around schools, grocery stores, libraries or churches. The grant is designed to improve access, connectivity and mobility.
A walking assessment of Vidalia has already been completed by town officials, LSUAg associates and citizens.
During the Vidalia Town Council meeting, Scott said the sidewalk project would be done in three phases.
Phase I called for the area near the high school to be upgraded.
“It is the most dangerous area without sidewalks,” Scott said.
The area near Vidalia Lower and Upper elementary schools would be done where some residents ride in motorized carts in Phase II.
Phase III would be getting crosswalks where students cross the highway into their neighborhoods and “a bridge across Carter Street.”
“All residents could cross either side and would be able to access businesses to do whatever they needed to do safely,” Scott said.
The application period will soon open for the sidewalk grant.
“We are waiting on them to open up the applications,” Scott said. “And prayerfully, we will be one of the first to apply. There has been a lot of leg work done in getting the data together.”
Scott also said grant applications to the Delta Regional Authority (DRA) have been submitted to the DA Biglane Road overlay project.
“It is in horrific condition,” Scott said. “There are no shoulders, no surface markings and potholes are an understatement. The residents have beautiful houses there.”
Scott has performed a survey for grant purposes about the residents who live in the area. According to the survey, vehicles have been worn and property values have been hurt due to the road.
“People have been living there for 10, 20 years, and they all have the same complaints,” she said. “It is tearing up their vehicles and property value is diminishing because of that road. It is clearly an economic hazard.”
Scott said she suspects traffic will continue to increase on the road, especially with Syrah Technology’s plant located on DA Biglane Road.
“With the Syrah Plant there, it is a great opportunity for property development, but the road has to be fixed first,” she said
According to Craft, DA Biglane Road is a $2.8 million project
“I’m not going to call anything a slam dunk, but with this we could finally address DA Biglane,” said Craft in the Town Council meeting. “We could resurface that road and do it right. Hopefully, we will have news sooner than later.”
Scott said Hannah Junkin, Vidalia’s marketing director and Anna Gouge, LSU Extension agent helped her put the information together. She was also complimentary of Craft.
“It is a joy working with Mayor Craft,” she said. “He is a great visionary. He is a very cooperative person.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.