Vidalia aldermen unanimously agreed to payoff $11 million of the town’s debt in their regular meeting held Tuesday night.
The $11 million came from Vidalia’s hydroelectric funds. With the large sum of money, Vidalia’s municipal complex ($5.6 million), its electrical substation ($5 million) and its ladder truck ($560,000) were paid off.
“When we pay this off it is going to save us right at $400,000 just in interest,” Craft said. “That is general fund money that we will be able to use for the increase garbage and collect charges, and we won’t have to increase fees to our citizens.”
Vidalia also recently invested $5 million in the Louisiana Asset Management Pool (LAMP) which will generate $66,000 in interest per year, Craft said.
LAMP combines the efficiency of private enterprise with the protection of public policy, according to its website.
It enables local officials to pool and collectively invest funds to benefit from competitive yields, lower fees and the same level of investment management otherwise available only to large institutional investors.
LAMP operates under Louisiana law as a cooperative endeavor to assist local Louisiana governmental entities in the investment of cash balances.
“We have a lot of money in the hydro funds, and we want to make the best use of the municipality’s money,” Craft said.
In January, aldermen will discuss additional requests for the money.
“The town of Vidalia is going to be out of debt,” Craft said, as the crowd who attended the meeting applauded. “This is a great thing.”
Additionally, aldermen passed redistricting Plan A which gives Vidalia five voting districts instead of the original three.
All aldermen voted for Plan A with the exception of Aldermen Robert Gardner.
In October, Dr. William “Bill” Blair of Strategic Demographics reviewed two redistricting options. Under both options, Vidalia would have five voting districts instead of the current three.
Aldermen were scheduled in November to vote on the two districts but Gardner and Alderwoman Rosa Demby were absent. Due to their absence, the group did not have a two-thirds vote that was required under state law to make a decision on Vidalia’s redistricting plan.
Craft in the October meeting called Plan A “independent” and “objective.”
“This first plan that he came back with was one he did not talk to anybody,” Craft said, in the November meeting. “It was very independent. It was very objective, and it is within the law. Everybody that looked at it was in agreement with it and very satisfied with it.”
Meanwhile, Board of Aldermen agreed to a waste disposal contract with Green Meadow for 10 years. The company will charge Vidalia $31 per ton. Last year, the town took 4,300 tons of waste to the landfill.
In other action, Board of Aldermen approved Tanya Richardson and Helen White to Vidalia’s Port Commission. The two will fill the positions of Catherine Cartwright and Freddy Martins who retired from the commission.
Board of Aldermen also approved occupational licenses for CC’s Corner, a boutique, The Honeysuckle Vine, homemade crafts, Cajun Speciality Meats & Seafood, LLC and Vidalia Market - Harps Food Stores, Inc, a change in ownership.
In other business, Board of Aldermen agreed to donate 10 computers to the Town of Ferriday.
