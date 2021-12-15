top story Vidalia plans expansion of town water plant Dec 15, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email bizvector Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Vidalia Board of Aldermen on a unanimous vote Tuesday night agreed to move forward with an upgrade and expansion of the Vidalia Water Plant.Aldermen approved a conceptual plan for the work that will cost an estimated $8.3 million.Doug Wimberly with the engineering firm of Neel-Schaffer Inc. of Hattiesburg, Miss., said the upgrades will double the capacity of the plant. Wimberly said the plan will provide the town “a whole lot of flexibility and backup,” noting that one-half of the upgraded plant could operate if the other half was shut down.The facility will include two clarifiers. A 70-year-old clarifier will be replaced. With approval of the conceptual plan Tuesday night, Wimberly said he would now proceed with a detailed plan that, once approved, would lead to advertising for bids for construction.Mayor Buz Craft said once the work is complete, he wants the plant grounds to be a secured area like “Fort Knox.”Local engineer Bryant Hammett will serve as construction manager and will assist in securing funding, including state capital outlay.Wimberly presented two conceptual plans to the council, including a $7.2 million proposal that he said would not have provided the duplicity in operation that the $8.3 million plan will provide. 