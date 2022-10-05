Vidalia Port Commission has signed a terminal usage agreement with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), according to Bryant Killen, Deputy Director of the Lake Providence Port Commission, Tensas Port Commission & Vidalia Port Commission.
ADM is a food processing and commodities trading corporation that operates over 400 crop procurement facilities and 270 food processing plants around the globe.
ADM is ranked No. 54 in the 2020 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations. The company also provides agricultural storage and transportation services. The American River Transportation Company along with ADM Trucking, Inc., are subsidiaries of ADM.
“This is something we have been working on for over a year,” Killen said. “It’s a tremendous win for the parish and more so the entire region.”
According to Killen, ADM brings in a competitive commodity buying presence which ultimately should help with a higher basis number for farmers.
“We are in the multimodal business, but ultimately our main objective is to boost quality of life in the region, whether directly or indirectly,” Killen said. “A higher basis number would mean more reserves for a farmer to be able to save for any lean years in the future.”
Meanwhile, Vidalia Port’s phase two is in the permitting phase. Phase two will be the development of a slack water slip for tenants to utilize loading in calm waters.
Facts from Ports Association of Louisiana website:
- More than 60 percent of the nation’s grain are handled by Louisiana ports each year.
- Inland ports are the economic engines of their local economies and produce thousands of jobs in their communities.
- Louisiana ports create 525,000 jobs, or one in five jobs in the state.
- Louisiana ports are responsible for $32.9 billion in annual personal earnings, more than $2.4 billion in state taxes and $1.8 billion in local taxes.
- Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana Economic Development determined for every $1 invested into port infrastructure, $8 is returned to Louisiana coffers.
“On behalf of executive director Wyly Gilfoil and myself, I would like to thank my Vidalia board of commissioners, Mayor (Buz) Craft and his team, as well as the Vidalia board of alderman for all of their patience and support,” Killen said. “I want to give a special thank you to Heather Malone, for all of her hard work planning and promoting the port leading up to its completion last year.”
