In the upcoming year, Vidalia will have several municipal projects beginning, in the works or in the final stages.
Mayor Buz Craft described the various projects in the Town Council’s regular July meeting Tuesday night.
Various town tasks ranged from overlaying of roads, improvements to the slough, finishing the substation and a new park. Craft called the projects, “exciting” for the town and residents.
“This is something I am excited to do,” Craft said. “We have a lot of things going on.”
In Vidalia’s overlay project, bids will be opened on July 26. Lee, Dotson, end of Dogwood, North Magnolia and Plum streets will be overlayed. Peach and Myrtle streets are next on the overlay list after the first group gets repaired.
“Those two streets need a lot of attention and maybe some others like the cross streets of Maple,” Craft said.
Vidalia has also received a $943,000 funding letter for its slough project. Department of Transportation now has to improve the final designs.
“You’re probably going to see construction start next year,” Craft said.
Total project cost for the slough project will be approximately $1 million to $1.3 million.
Vidalia administration has turned in the conceptional engineering data for D.A. Biglane Road improvements for Congressional designated spending.
Road improvements will include from the industrial park to Airport Road.
“We should know something by October whether or not that will be included in federal appropriations,” Craft said.
For Vidalia’s new substation, town administration is “finishing up the last purchase of a right-a-way,” Craft said.
The second electrical substation will provide customers 80 mega watts of power.
Bids to repair drainage issues behind Oak Street will be open July 21.
“There is a lot of erosion and caving in back there with culverts,” Craft said.
Town administration has also applied for Water Sector grant money to raise water wells situated along Vidalia’s walking trail.
“I know everybody doesn’t like the unsightly rocks around the water wells,” Craft said. “We were having a river that was coming up every year and were spending a lot of money for a contractor to put up the walls and take them down. We said leave them up until we can get the water well raised.”
If approved, Water Sector grant money will also be spent on sewer aeration improvements and water plant expansion.
In his upcoming projects, Craft gave an update on Polk Park, Vidalia’s newest attraction.
“We are about to make a real splash literally,” Craft said. “We are going ahead and finishing Polk Park.”
Tentative attractions for Polk Park will be a farmer’s market, four pavilions equipped with electricity and water, four playgrounds for small children, older children, handicapped and elderly, walking and bike trails, skateboard park, frisbee golf and splash pads.
Money for park construction has been earmarked in the hydro funds.
“This park is going to be a finishing touch on a community that has a lot of offer for families that want to come in and also pertain to families that we got,” Craft said. “That is something I am very excited about.”
