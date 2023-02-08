The Town of Vidalia’s assets exceeded its liabilities by nearly $75 million, an increase of approximately $12.8 million from the prior fiscal year, according to the Louisiana Legislative Audit report.
Vidalia’s positive net position was comprised of some $60.4 million from governmental activities and approximately $14.4 million from business-type activities.
Net position serves over time as a useful indicator of the town’s financial position.
Capital assets totaling approximately $62.6 million was Vidalia’s largest asset followed by current and other assets which amounted to some $34.3 million.
Long-term liabilities was Vidalia’s largest liabilities at the time the fiscal year closed on June 30, 2022. The total was recorded at some $17.2 million.
As far as revenue, Vidalia’s largest source was general revenue at $29 million followed by program revenue amounting to $19.1 million.
In fiscal year 2022, Vidalia spent some $13.6 million in combined utility, the town’s largest expense. General and administrative was the second-largest expense at approximately $13.5 million.
Total expenses for Vidalia was some $35.7 million, while total revenue equaled approximately $48.5 million, according to the audit.
Also in the audit, it was reported that net income from utility fund operations decreased $289,847 from $1.7 million in the previous year to $1.5 million in the current year.
Vidalia’s governmental funds reported combined ending fund balances of $28.7 million, which is an increase of $10.8 million. This is primarily caused by an increase in hydro royalty income.
Additionally, the town took in some $25 million in hydro royalties, $3.7 million in sales and use tax and approximately $3.3 million in charges for services, according to the audit.
Vidalia spent some $1.4 million on its streets, $2.6 million in police, $1.6 million on its fire department and nearly $1 million in capital outlay projects, according to the audit.
Meanwhile, Vidalia’s utility fund was able to generate net revenues of some $5.7 million. According to the audit, approximately $6.3 million was transferred for the support of general fund activities. Net revenues from the hydro royalty fund were used for the support of the utility fund activities. During the fiscal year, the hydro royalty fund provides some $6.1 million toward the operations of the utility fund as compared to $3.8 million in the previous year.
The governing body of Vidalia consists of a mayor and five aldermen. For the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022 Buz Craft was mayor. The five alderman were Jon Betts, Robert Gardner, Thomas Probst, Rosa Demby and Carson Brent Smith.
Silas Simmons Certified Public Accountants and Advisors of Natchez performed the audit and listed no findings.
