Vidalia will potentially have five voting districts instead of the current three.
Board of Aldermen reviewed the town’s two redistricting plans Tuesday night at their monthly meeting. Dr. William “Bill” Blair of Strategic Demographics was charged with taking U.S. Census data and forming the new districts.
Information collected by the census is used to adjust or redraw electoral districts based on where populations have increased or decreased. Earlier this year, Blair performed Concordia Parish Police Jury and School Board’s redistricting plans.
“When you hear redistricting people usually think of smoke-filled back rooms,” Blair said. “I’m here to tell you that generally speaking it is a function of legal encumbrance that we must adhere to. Once you adhere to those things all the decision making is usually taken care of.”
Reapportionment assures “equal protection” under the Voting Rights Acts of 1965, outlawing discriminatory voting practices adopted in many southern states after the Civil War, including literacy tests as a prerequisite to voting.
Districts must be apportioned according to population. The district with the smallest population and the district with the largest population cannot have a five percent deviation.
The five percent deviation validates the “one person, one vote” which refers to the rule that one person’s voting power be nearly equivalent to another person’s within the same state.
Equal population, voting districts with five percent or less deviation, is the end result of Blair’s duties. Population equality is accomplished by Vidalia’s total population divided by its five voting districts.
According to Census data, Vidalia has 4,062 people. With that amount of people, the town’s five districts should have 800 people in each district with a five percent or less deviation.
Currently, District 1 is a minority district and is 20 percent too low (approximately 160 people) in population, according to Census data. Vidalia has a 25 percent minority population within its corporate limits.
“District 1 has to expand to keep it a minority district,” Blair said.
District 2 is 12 percent too low of its population while District 3 is 10 percent too high.
“We have to move around population within those districts to get them back to that plus or minus five percent,” Blair said.
Blair gave two plans for redistricting during the meeting.
In Plan A, District 1 would have 777 people; District 2, 780; District 3, 847; District 4, 846; and District 5 812.
In Plan B, District 1 would have 770, District 2, 774; District 3, 851; District 4, 846; and District 5, 812.
“To maintain District 1 as a minority district, we have to stay right where it is and go a little outside to try to keep it as high African American population as we can,” Blair said.
Later in the meeting, Alderman Robert Gardner attempted to table the introduction to the ordinances that create the new voting districts.
“I did spend about two hours with the doctor,” Gardner said. “I’m not 100 percent satisfied or confident in the redistricting map at this time. I feel like we need more time. I support the five districts, but I just feel like I need more time to review.”
Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft called Plan A “independent” and “objective.”
“This first plan that he came back with was one he did not talk to anybody,” Craft said. “It was very independent. It was very objective, and it is within the law. Everybody that looked at it was in agreement with it and very satisfied with it. This originated because Alderman Gardner didn’t like it, so he presented a Plan B.”
To pass a new redistricting map, an ordinance has to pass by a 2/3 vote, and Craft was concerned about the December deadline to pass a redistricting plan. Aldermen have until December to approve a redistricting map or face malfeasance.
“He increased the African Americans in your district by 46,” Craft said to Gardner. “What more work do we need to do? Is it because you don’t want to represent the trailer park. Is that true?”
Gardner denied the accusation about representing residents residing in a trailer park.
Other aldermen were in support of the ordinance introduction.
“I think that without talking to anyone you came up with a plan that kept us in the law and did what it was suppose to do,” said Aldermen Jon Betts. “That is all we can ask for. Nobody from the board influenced the districts. Without prejudice from anyone, you presented a plan that fits the need that we have.”
Aldermen Tommy Probst said his group’s largest responsibility is to represent the people.
“Unbiased, he did that,” said Aldermen Tommy Probst. “He was also able to make it where everybody had the option to disagree or agree. The biggest thing is we are representing the people of Vidalia no matter where they are at, and it is our responsibility to represent the people no matter where they are.”
Plan A and Plan B ordinance were introduced and are scheduled for a vote in their next monthly meeting.
Meanwhile, aldermen approved an occupational license for Lenny’s Handyman Service at 112 Dandridge Street and an occupational license and outdoor sign application for Coconuts Bar & Grill at 106 Carter Street.
Alderwoman Rose Demby was absent Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.