The Vidalia Board of Aldermen set the town millage rate for the 2021 tax roll at 3.37, agreed to continue looking into the legalities of a cemetery project and took care of several other matters during a one hour and 40 minute meeting Tuesday night.
Aldermen also learned from Concordia Economic Development Executive Director Heather Malone that she would be taking a new job in Texas.
Malone has been involved in economic development in the parish for 13 years.
She said Tuesday that she had accepted a position in Longview, Texas, and would be leaving Concordia Parish in June.
Malone said she had enjoyed the job over the years and felt that much economic progress had been made.
Mayor Buz Craft praised Malone’s work and said she would be missed.
In other action, Concordia Chief Deputy Tax Assessor Jeannie Archer reviewed the town’s millage rate of 3.37 which aldermen approved for the 2021 year.
Archer said the millage is the lowest in the state and generates approximately $121,263 annually. She said there are 2,350 taxpayers in the town limits, including businesses.
The payment due on the millage for a $200,000 home in Vidalia is $67.40, she said.
By comparison, Craft said a $200,000 home in Pineville costs a homeowner there $317 annually.
After a lengthy discussion, alderman approved two motions by Alderman Tommy Probst concerning reclaimed asphalt for the Vidalia Cemetery Association.
Members of the association and others approached the town a few weeks ago about helping in upgrading the cemetery road. Some criticized the town for moving too slowly on the project.
Probst asked that the town attorney look entering a cooperative agreement with the association and to determine if is legal to donate reclaimed asphalt to the association or to sell it at a reduced price.
Probst also said that the Secretary of State’s office indicated that the association has not filed necessary reports since 2018. He asked the association to check on that, noting that it could be in error.
Craft said the town had checked with the Louisiana Municipal Association and reviewed past attorney general opinions. That research, he said, determined that it would be illegal for the town to donate reclaimed asphalt but that it could sell the association the material at a discounted rate.
Additionally, alderman agreed to look into changing its policy in which commercial utility rates are charged to home-based businesses.
Alderman Jon Betts said the world has changed greatly since that ordinance was passed and that it should be changed to adapt to modern times in which many household businesses consist of a room and computer.
Craft also said the town should look at all ordinances involving this issue.
In other action, the town:
Received a dividend check of $114,814 from Reed Insurance from Louisiana Workman’s Compensation.
Awarded a bid of $40,028.43 to Keystone Electrical Manufacturing for three protective relay panels for the substation.
Changed the employment status of Vidalia Police Department employee Angelina Johnson from parttime dispatcher to fulltime dispatcher.
Agreed to hire Silas Simmons LLP for audit services for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021.
Announced that an ordinance will be introduced to adopt the 2021-2022 fiscal year operating budget and that the mayor will appoint Piara Wilson as municipal clerk effective July 1.
Approved funding of $4,224 for the 2021 Summer Youth Program administered by the Greater Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church pastored by Dr. Raymond Riley.
Awarded bids for town surplus vehicles and equipment.
Okayed occupational licenses for:
Life Help Caregiving LLC, caregiving sitting agency, Susan Chapman and Deborah Johnese, 411 Ash Street.
Lush Salon & Spa Inc., Loren D. Vines and Heather Powers, 4012 Carter Street.
Steamy Magnolias, Kimethea Ann Hill, beauty and skin care, 4004 Carter Street.
