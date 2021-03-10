Expenses from two winter storms that moved through the state in February have thus far cost the Town of Vidalia $370,000, Mayor Buz Craft told aldermen Tuesday night.
Craft said the town will seek to recover these expenses through insurance as well as state and federal assistance, but added the town had the money to pay for the recovery.
The mayor praised town utility and street crews for their quick response in getting electricity returned to the town after the devastating storms.
He said that the cost of the cleanup will be absorbed by the town and not by utility customers, but he did advise that residents will see a higher natural gas bill. He said the spike in the natural gas bill was the highest he had seen.
On another matter, Natchez CPA Scott Adams with Silas Simmons LLP said the town received a clean audit for the June 30, 2020 fiscal year.
Town assets in its government fund totaled $76 million, reflecting a $4 million increase from the previous fiscal year.
Adams said that in the general fund, taxes and hydro royalties totaled $18.6 million. He said hydro royalties were up $1 million and sales taxes increased by $350,000.
On another financial matter, Town Accountant Debra Moak provided a report on the town’s finances for seven months ending Jan. 31, 2021, noting:
General Fund: $1,354,343, year to date (YTD) fund revenue; $5,366,814, YTD expense; -$4,012,471, net loss; $4,528,047, transfers in; and $515,576, net change in fund balance.
Special Revenue Fund: $8,879,608, YTD fund revenue; $6,591,094, YTD fund expense; $2,288,514, net profit; -$3,330,232, transfers out; and -$1,041,718, net change in fund balance.
Enterprise Fund: $7,265,119, YTD fund revenue; $6,583,139, YTD fund expense; $681,980, net profit; -$1,562,515, transfers out; and -$880,535, net change in fund balance.
Governmentwide Fund: $748,478, YTD fund revenue; $1,122,681, YTD fund expense; -$374,600, net loss; $364,700, transfers in; and -$9,503, net change in fund balance.
Additionally at the regular meeting on Tuesday, aldermen unanimously approved Frank Duson as the new fulltime code enforcement officer.
