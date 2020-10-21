Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft said town hall was closed Tuesday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
During his weekly Facebook Live address, he said that after the positive texts results were revealed that town hall was shut down for the safety of employees and to disinfect the office. He said the building was to be sanitized Tuesday night.
Craft said employees who wanted to be tested could do so.
The drive-thru was set to be open on Wednesday but the rest of town hall would be closed, he said.
Additionally, Craft said that there were several individuals in the community who had COVID-19.
“Some are sick and in the hospital,” he said, noting, “I had it and thought I was doing a good job. I thought I was doing everything I could do and still got it.”
The mayor also said that Concordia has 575 Covid-19 cases and that 16 deaths have been reported as a result.
On other matters, he asked that residents have patience concerning garbage pickup.
“It’s been a week and a few days since Delta,” he said, which left numerous limbs on the ground and debris strewn about town.
He said only two garbage trucks are in use now.
Concerning Halloween, he said trick-or-treat hours will be 5-8 p.m. He asked that participants use common sense when going door to door.
He also suggested that residents who do not wish to participate to turn off their porch light and don’t answer the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.