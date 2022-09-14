Vidalia utility customers will receive the maximum hydroelectric rebate allowable.
Town Council members agreed to distribute 50 percent of available 2021/2022 hydroelectric revenue at their regular monthly meeting Tuesday evening. The amount available for rebates was $3.9 million.
Royalties for 2021/2022 fiscal year amounted to approximately $19 million, according to a hydroelectric graph shown at the meeting. After participation cost, 38-mills calculation and expenses related to the fund, some $7.8 million was available for this year’s rebates. After the maximum rebate, $5 million remained for future projects.
Additionally, Town Council members approved resolutions for Capital Outlay requests for Vidalia Port Authority and utility system upgrades.
“We have to do this every year,” said Mayor Pro Tempore Jon Betts. Mayor Buz Craft was at a mayor’s meeting in St. Louis. “We’re just keeping our name in the hat for the remaining money.”
Meanwhile, Town Council members approved a memorandum of understanding with Concordia Parish School Board concerning school resource officers.
The agreement increases school resource officer’s pay $42,000 annually, paid by the School Board. One officer will stay at each school the entire day.
In other matters, the group approved the hire of Anita Gable as a full-time resource office and Daniel Lyod as a full-time patrolman.
An occupational license was approved for Natchez Tumbling Academy, LLC located at 4002 Carter Street and an outdoor sign application was approved for PetSense at 1649 Carter Street.
All Town Council members were present at the meeting with Town Council member Robert Gardner coming 20 minutes late. The meeting lasted 30 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.